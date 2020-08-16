BCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10- Belgium Match August 16, 12:30 PM IST

BCC vs HCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The ECS Belgium T10 League is a two-day affair and will be hosted at the Belgian Oval in Gent, Belgium from August 15 to August 16, 2020.

The Belgium T10 League will see six teams participate Mechelen Eagles CC, Exiles CC, Hasselt CC, Beveren CC, Liege CC and Ostend CC. The teams have been divided into two groups of three.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the playoff stage which would comprise of Semifinal, Shield Final and Final. All the playoff games are scheduled for Sunday, August 16.

BCC vs HCC TOSS – 12:00 PM IST

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Belgian Oval, Gent

Harman Singh, Gurnam Singh, A. Said, H. Said, S. Zakhil, Zaki Shah, Delagha Shirzad, Khalid Ahmadi, Jasbir Singh, Nishan Singh, F. Omari

Beveren CC (BCC): Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Nabeel, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap R Jagtap, Muhammad Usman, G M Hasanat, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Rajan Sharma, Ali Waqar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Haris Hassan

Hasselt CC (HCC): Harjot Singh, Kamran Mirza, Ahmed Muhammed, Gurnam Singh, Fazel-Karim Shinwari, Harman Singh, Qasim Shah, Idris Shinwari, Zaki Shah, Hassan Shah, Saranjit Singh, Delagha Shirzad, Athreya Rajaraman, Jaspinder Singh, Nishan Singh, Waleed Mubashir, Jasbir Singh, Fathullah Omari, Hamza Shinwari

