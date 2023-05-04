Advertisement
BCC vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 52: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST
Best players list of BCC vs KIN-XI, Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Kings-XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team BCC vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of BCC vs KIN-XI, Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Kings-XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings-XI will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
Start Time: May 4, Thursday, 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
BCC vs KIN-XI My Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Pramod Kumar Sudida
Batters: Jagjit Nagra, Simranjit- Singh, Sonu Lal, Ahtasham Javaid
All-rounders: Dara Shikoh, Jaspreet- Singh, Kanwaljot Singh
Bowlers: Jaipal Singh, Ullah Habib, Khurram Shahzad
BCC vs KIN-XI Probable XI
Bergamo CC (BCC) : Dara Shikoh, Pramod Kumar Sudida(WK), Baljit- Singh(C), Jaspreet- Singh, Ahtasham Javaid, Sonu Lal, Mandeep- Singh, Jaspal Ram, Khurram Shahzad II, Kamaljit Singh-I, Satwinder Ram
Kings XI (KIN-XI) : Vikas Kumar-II(WK), Jagjit Nagra, Jagmeet- Singh, Simranjit- Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Sarbjit Singh, Rizwan Tahir, Jaipal Singh(C), Ullah Habib, Kanwaljot Singh
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
BCC vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 52: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST
ALB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 51: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST
BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 48: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 5:00 PM IST
JIB vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 47: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
03 May 2023 16:00 IST | 10:30 GMT
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 26 runs
PBKS Vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score - Match 46 - ODI
03 May 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score - Match 45 - ODI
03 May 2023 15:30 IST | 10:00 GMT
Match Abandoned
Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score - Match 44 - ODI
02 May 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS