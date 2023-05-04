My Dream11 Team BCC vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of BCC vs KIN-XI, Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Kings-XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings-XI will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Start Time: May 4, Thursday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

BCC vs KIN-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Pramod Kumar Sudida

Batters: Jagjit Nagra, Simranjit- Singh, Sonu Lal, Ahtasham Javaid

All-rounders: Dara Shikoh, Jaspreet- Singh, Kanwaljot Singh

Bowlers: Jaipal Singh, Ullah Habib, Khurram Shahzad

BCC vs KIN-XI Probable XI

Bergamo CC (BCC) : Dara Shikoh, Pramod Kumar Sudida(WK), Baljit- Singh(C), Jaspreet- Singh, Ahtasham Javaid, Sonu Lal, Mandeep- Singh, Jaspal Ram, Khurram Shahzad II, Kamaljit Singh-I, Satwinder Ram

Kings XI (KIN-XI) : Vikas Kumar-II(WK), Jagjit Nagra, Jagmeet- Singh, Simranjit- Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Sarbjit Singh, Rizwan Tahir, Jaipal Singh(C), Ullah Habib, Kanwaljot Singh

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.