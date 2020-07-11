BCC vs PSV Dream11 Team, ECN Czech Super Series Week 5 – T10: Top Picks, Full Squad Bohemian CC vs Prague Spartans Vanguards July 11 1:30 PM IST

BCC vs PSV Dream11 Team And Picks

BCC vs PSV Dream11 Tips: The fourth and final weekend league in the ongoing ECN Czech Super Series. Three teams have already made it to the finals. Week 5 will give us our fourth team. Eight matches will be played during the two-day affair with the winner joining Bohemian CC, Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians.

The four teams that will be hoping to progress include Brno Raptors, Moravian CC, Brno Rangers and Brno Raiders.

Bohemian CC vs Prague Spartans Vanguards Toss Time: 1:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

BCC vs PSV Dream11 Top Picks

P.R Jagtap, S Saqib Mukhtar, P Bhalodiya, K Venkataswamy, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, P Ganesan, W Sardar Khan, A Waqar, F Abdullah Shaikh.

Bohemian CC vs Prague Spartans Vanguards Full Squad List

Bohemian CC (BCC): Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Nabeel, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap R Jagtap, Muhammad Usman, G M Hasanat, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Rajan Sharma, Ali Waqar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Haris Hassan

PSV Hann Munden (PSV): Sajid Jaberkhel, Asad Sangari, Amanullah Sharifi, Kamran Niasi, Adeel Ahmad, Sardar Wali-Kakar, Nasir Rustamkheil, Vinod Joshi, Imran Hafiz, Matiullah Yousafzai, Gulraiz Mustafa, Nader Khan-Rahmany, Amin Zadran, Dawood Zadran, Omedullah Safi, Zaheer Khan-Jamali, Wahid Muhammad, Royal Sotra, Awal Khan-Safi, Junaid Javed

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCC Dream11 Team/ PSV Dream11 Team/ Bohemian CC Dream11 Team/ PSV Hann Munden Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.