BCC vs PSV Dream11 Team, ECN Czech Super Series Week 5 – T10: Top Picks, Full Squad Bohemian CC vs Prague Spartans Vanguards July 11 1:30 PM IST

<h2><strong>BCC vs PSV Dream11 Team And Picks</strong></h2> <p></p>BCC vs PSV Dream11 Tips: The fourth and final weekend league in the ongoing ECN Czech Super Series. Three teams have already made it to the finals. Week 5 will give us our fourth team. Eight matches will be played during the two-day affair with the winner joining Bohemian CC, Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians. <p></p> <p></p>The four teams that will be hoping to progress include Brno Raptors, Moravian CC, Brno Rangers and Brno Raiders. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bohemian CC vs Prague Spartans Vanguards Toss Time: 1</strong>:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Match Start Time: 1</strong>:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Vinor Cricket Ground <p></p><h2><strong>BCC vs PSV Dream11 Top Picks</strong></h2> <p></p>P.R Jagtap, S Saqib Mukhtar, P Bhalodiya, K Venkataswamy, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, P Ganesan, W Sardar Khan, A Waqar, F Abdullah Shaikh. <p></p><h2><strong>Bohemian CC vs Prague Spartans Vanguards Full Squad List</strong></h2> <p></p><b>Bohemian CC (BCC)</b>: Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Nabeel, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap R Jagtap, Muhammad Usman, G M Hasanat, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Rajan Sharma, Ali Waqar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Haris Hassan <p></p> <p></p><b>PSV Hann Munden (PSV)</b>: Sajid Jaberkhel, Asad Sangari, Amanullah Sharifi, Kamran Niasi, Adeel Ahmad, Sardar Wali-Kakar, Nasir Rustamkheil, Vinod Joshi, Imran Hafiz, Matiullah Yousafzai, Gulraiz Mustafa, Nader Khan-Rahmany, Amin Zadran, Dawood Zadran, Omedullah Safi, Zaheer Khan-Jamali, Wahid Muhammad, Royal Sotra, Awal Khan-Safi, Junaid Javed <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCC Dream11 Team/ PSV Dream11 Team/ Bohemian CC Dream11 Team/ <b>PSV Hann Munden</b> Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>