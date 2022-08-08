New Delhi: Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, starting on 27th August in the United Arab Emirates. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury, which would require some time to heal. KL Rahul, who is out of international cricket since the T20I series against South Africa due to an injury, will be the vice-captain of the team that also include big names like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and R Ashwin.

Virat Kohli is also making a return to the team after being rested for the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe. Young pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan have also been selected for the Asia Cup 2022. They will have big responsibilities on their shoulders in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

?#TeamIndia squad for Asia Cup 2022 – Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2022

India will open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, 28th August. The final of the tournament will be played on Sunday, 11th September. India will look to win the tournament and gain some valuable confidence ahead of the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format to serve as ideal preparation ahead for the World Cup. While India will begin their tournament with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai, the first match of the Asia Cup will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dubai as well on Saturday, 27th August.

All the matches of the Asia Cup 2022 will start at 7:30 pm. The tournament was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka but the hosts were changed due to the recent political tensions in the country.

Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule:

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B match August 27

2. India vs Pakistan Group A match August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Group B match August 30

4. India vs Qualifier Group A match August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group B match September 1

6. Pakistan vs Qualifier Group A match September 2

7. B1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 3

8. A1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 4

9. A1 vs B1 Super 4 match September 6

10. A2 vs B2 Super 4 match September 7

11. A1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 8

12. B1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) September 11