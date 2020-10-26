The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 32-member Indian squad for the tour of Australia on Monday evening. As expected, the BCCI backed Virat Kohli to lead the team in the two-month-long tour. Varun Chakraborty is the fresh face in the side, he has been picked for the T20Is, thanks to his great show in the Indian Premier League. Rohit Sharma has not been picked for the Tests.

Sanju Samson finds a place in the T20I squad, while Rishabh Pant misses out in the limited overs format. KL Rahul has been backed for the ODI side. Wriddhiman Saha will be wicketkeeping in the Tests and Rishabh Pant would be the extra keeper.

Four additional bowlers – Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan – will travel with the Indian contingent for the tour of Australia. BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma: BCCI https://t.co/FAmd7lHtE2 ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

T20I squad: Virat Kohli, Shikhar, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish, H Pandya, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, W Sundar, Y Chahal, J Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, D Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy