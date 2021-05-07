The BCCI's Senior National Selection Committee on Friday announced the Indian squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. The final of the ICC World Test Championship will be held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton followed by the five-match England series. <p></p> <p></p>While Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback to the Indian squad, allrounder Hardik Pandya failed to make it to the jumbo squad. Another surprise omission was Kuldeep Yadav, who failed to find a spot for the upcoming Test series against England and the WTC final. Mayank Agarwal was able to retain his place along with Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur. <p></p> <p></p>KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha's selections are subject to fitness clearance. <p></p> <p></p>Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla have been kept as standby players. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India's squad:</strong> Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Standby Players:</strong> Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla <p></p> <p></p><strong>(More to follow)</strong>