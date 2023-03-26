Advertisement
BCCI Announces Annual Player Contracts of Team India For 2022-23 Season | Check Deets
After cash rich league Rohit Sharma led India will reunite and play the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval London on June later this year.
New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the annual player contract for the year 2022-23 on Sunday. Indian cricketers will take a break from National Duty to join their respective Indian Premier League franchise which is set to start from March 31.
The Pay scale has been divided into four grades One is Grade A+ the players who come in this Grade will get INR seven crore rupees. The second top grade is A in this grade players will earn five crores. The third Grade which is Grade B, players who come under this grade will get three crore rupees. The last Grade is C players who come under this grade will earn One Crore rupees.
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah who is out of action since September retains their position as A+ Grade.
Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and injured Rishabh Pant got a Grade A contract. Opener KL Rahul along with Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Mohd Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shubman Gill got Grade B Contract.
There are 11 players in Grade C which include Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepal Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh and KS Bharat.
After cash rich league Rohit Sharma led India will reunite and play the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval London on June later this year.
The Men in Blue side would take the home of the Windies where they would play 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs, and 2 Tests. Following that, India might face three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka or Afghanistan, the series is currently not confirmed.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
IPL 2023: Fans Go Crazy After Virat Kohli's Leaked Video Goes Viral Ahead Of RCB Unbox Event - Watch Viral Video
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
25 Mar 2023 06:30 IST | 01:00 GMT
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 198 runs
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
25 Mar 2023 17:30 IST | 12:00 GMT
West Indies beat South Africa by 3 wickets
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
24 Mar 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
25 Mar 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS