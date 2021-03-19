BCCI on Friday announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. Among the members are Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna who have been given a maiden ODI call-up.

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar recently made his India debut in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England, scoring a half-century in his second match. On the other hand, Baroda allrounder Krunal has already represented India in 18 T20Is but has been included into an ODI team for the first time.

Karnataka right-arm fast bowler Krishna has been handed a maiden India call-up after impressing in domestic circuit and the IPL where he represents Kolkata Knight Riders. He has played 48 List A matches and taken 81 wickets at an average of 23.07 including two five-wicket hauls.

The three-match ODI series between India and England will get underway from March 23 with all matches to be played at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal and Navdeep Saini, who were all part of the Australia ODI series, have been dropped while allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Mohammed Shami continue their recovery from injuries so they have also not been included.

Jasprit Bumrah, who took leave citing personal reasons, will also not be part of the ODIs as well.

India Full Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur