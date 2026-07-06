BCCI announces India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Samson DROPPED, Sooryavanshi retained, four earn maiden call-ups

India have named a new-look squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe with some big names missing out and a few new faces earning their first call-ups. The three-match series will be played in Harare later this month, and the selectors have clearly looked towards youth and new combinations for the short tour.

Four new players earn maiden India call-ups

The selectors have rewarded domestic performers with opportunities at the international level.

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, fast bowlers Yash Thakur and Ashok Sharma, and wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh have all received their first T20I call-ups.

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The squad also sees the return of Rinku Singh and express pacer Mayank Yadav, both of whom were unavailable for recent assignments.

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Sanju Samson and Prasidh Krishna miss out

One of the biggest talking points from the announcement was the absence of Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper-batter, who was named Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup earlier this year, has not been included in the squad.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna has also been left out, while senior fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has been rested for the series.

In addition, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar have not been selected in the 15-member squad.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retained after historic debut

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has retained his place in the Indian squad after becoming the youngest cricketer to debut for India.

The left-hander impressed during his first international appearance and will now get another opportunity to establish himself in the T20I setup.

Shreyas Iyer to lead India in Harare

Shreyas Iyer has been named captain for the Zimbabwe tour, while Tilak Varma will serve as vice-captain.

The series will be played on July 23, July 25 and July 26 in Harare.

Shivam Dube replaces Nitish Reddy for England ODIs

Alongside the Zimbabwe squad announcement, the BCCI also confirmed a change to the ODI squad for the England series.

Shivam Dube has been drafted in as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has failed to recover from the quadriceps injury that had already ruled him out of the T20I assignments.

India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav and Prabhsimran Singh (WK).