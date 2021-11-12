Mumbai: The India squad for the upcoming two Tests was announced on Friday – a day after the T20 side was announced. As expected – in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – Ajinkya Rahane would lead the side in the first Test. There were a couple of fresh faces as well in the form of KS Bharat and Shreyas Iyer.

India Squad For Tests vs NZ: Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna V.

Kohli to join the squad for 2nd Test and lead the team.