Mumbai: The India squad for the upcoming two Tests was announced on Friday - a day after the T20 side was announced. As expected - in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - Ajinkya Rahane would lead the side in the first Test. There were a couple of fresh faces as well in the form of KS Bharat and Shreyas Iyer. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India Squad For Tests vs NZ:</strong> Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna V. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli to join the squad for 2nd Test and lead the team. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;