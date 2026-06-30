BCCI announces India’s women’s squad for Asian Games 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a Harmanpreet Kaur-led 15-member squad for the upcoming 2026 Asian Games. The selection committee has shown faith in the same contingent that featured in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with left-hand batter and wicketkeeper G Kamalini’s inclusion inplace of Yastika Bhatia remaining the only change.

Defending champions India unveil Women’s cricket squad for Asian games

India will head into the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to be played in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, as the defending champions, having clinched the historic gold medal in the women’s cricket competition at the previous edition of the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.

Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues will spearhead the batting department alongside vice-captain and Smriti Mandhana. Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma anchors a middle order, while the Richa Ghosh leads the wicketkeeping duties alongside backup glovewoman Kamalini.

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The pace attack will be spearheaded by swing specialist Renuka Singh Thakur and the experienced Arundhati Reddy. Meanwhile, the spin department boasts the expertise of left-arm orthodox Radha Yadav and off-spinner Shreyanka Patil.

However, the BCCI said Shreyanka’s inclusion in the final squad remains subject to fitness clearance following a recent injury layoff. The all-rounder was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a twisted ankle.

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India eye back-to-back gold as cricket returns to Asian Games 2026

Cricket has been retained for the Asian Games 2026 following its successful inclusion in the 2022 edition after being dropped from the programme at Jakarta 2018. Overall, this will be the fourth time that cricket will be making an appearance in the Asian Games programme. It made a debut as a medal event in the Asian Games at Guangzhou 2010 and returned at Incheon 2014, although the matches were not accorded international status.

India’s squad for the 2026 Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

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With IANS Inputs.