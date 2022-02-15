<strong>Mumbai:</strong> The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a change in schedule for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of India. Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23. <p></p> <p></p>Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala. <p></p> <p></p>The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4-8 and the second will be played from March 12-16 in Bengaluru. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Revised schedule:</strong> <p></p>1st T20I: February 24, Lucknow <p></p>2nd T20I: February 26, Dharamsala <p></p>3rd T20I: February 27, Dharamsala <p></p>1st Test: March 4-8, Mohali <p></p>2nd Test (D/N): March 12-16, Bengaluru