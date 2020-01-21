Injuries have carried on for India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who on Tuesday was ruled out of the Twenty20 International and ODI series against New Zealand due to a shoulder injury as the BCCI announced a 16-member squad.

The 34-year-old Dhawan, who picked up the injury while fielding during the final one-dayer against Australia in Bengaluru, did not return to bat for the entire duration. The news comes as another blow for the southpaw, who also had to pull out of the ICC World Cup 2019 due to a fractured thumb, an injury he suffered against Australia.

Sanju Samson has been named the replacement for the T20I series while Prithvi Shaw will take Dhawan’s place in the ODI squad.

“An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy,” a BCCI release stated on Tuesday.

