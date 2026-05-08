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BCCI announces strict new IPL 2026 rules, bans unauthorised access to players

BCCI has taken major steps during IPL 2026 amid growing security concerns.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 08, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Published On May 08, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 08, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

BCCI new IPL 2026 rules

BCCI new IPL 2026 rules

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said the governing body is rolling out stricter regulations for all IPL players to improve transparency and strengthen security arrangements during the tournament.

Shukla stated that fans and outsiders will no longer be allowed to meet players inside team hotels or buses, with the new rules expected to be implemented in the coming days to ensure tighter protocols and better protection for cricketers throughout the league.

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New rules are in the works, and, according to the news directives, player access will be regulated. Unauthorised individuals will not be allowed to approach players, whether at the hotel or on the team bus. These rules are expected to be implemented within the next few days to ensure that the transparency of the IPL is maintained completely,” Shukla said.

BCCI issues fresh advisory to IPL franchises

Earlier on Friday, the BCCI issued seven pages of guidelines for the 10 IPL franchises, warning them about the potential dangers of targeted honey-trapping during the league.

The board said it will conduct unannounced “surprise checks” to ensure strict adherence to the league’s extensive regulatory framework and operational guidelines.

According to the directive, Saikia noted that no one is permitted to enter a team memberâ€™s room, regardless of their relationship with the player or official, without the prior knowledge and approval of the team manager.

In his communication to all the franchises, Saikia has noted that “The BCCI / IPL Operations Team may conduct periodic checks to assess adherence to the directives set forth in this Advisory. Team Managers are required to maintain records of all approved guest visits and hotel movements.”

BCCI warns players against vaping in restricted areas

Last month, Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag was reportedly seen vaping inside the dressing room during the game against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. The BCCI has come down heavily on the offenders, saying whoever found engaging in such conduct will be liable to a cognisable offence under the applicable statutory framework.

Instances of vaping within the dressing room and other restricted areas of tournament venues have been brought to the BCCl’s attention. It is pertinent to note that the use of vapes and electronic cigarettes is prohibited under applicable Indian law. Any individual found engaging in such conduct within tournament premises is not only violating BCCI and IPL regulations but may also be committing a cognisable offence under the applicable statutory framework,” Saikia stated in the directive.

Franchise owners asked to avoid dugout communication

The BCCI has asked the owners to refrain from communicating with players/managers in the dugout during the course of the match.

The BCCI has instructed franchise owners to avoid any communication with players or coaching staff in the dugout while a match is in progress.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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