BCCI Appoints Ajit Agarkar Chairman Of Senior Men’s Selection Committee

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar has officially replaced Chetan Sharma as the new Chairman Of the Senior Men's Selection Committee and will fill the position of BCCI Chief Selector which has been vacant since February this year after Chetan Sharma resigned.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Ms. Sulakshana Naik, Mr. Ashok Malhotra, and Mr. Jatin Paranjape, interviewed applicants for the position of one selector in the Men's Selection Committee. The three-member CAC has unanimously recommended Mr. Ajit Agarkar for the said position," said a statement released by BCCI

"The former India all-rounder represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches. As a former fast bowler, he was part of India's victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007. He still holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ODI, achieved with a 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in 2000. He also held the record for being the fastest to reach 50 ODI wickets for nearly a decade, accomplishing the milestone in just 23 matches."

"Following his playing career, he was appointed as the Chief Selector for the senior Mumbai Team and undertook coaching responsibilities with the Delhi Capitals. The committee further recommended Mr. Agarkar for the role of Chairperson of the Men's Selection Committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches)," the statement further added.

Men's Selection Committee: Ajit Agarkar (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath.