BCCI Assures ICC To Provide Visa Clearance To Pakistan Team Ahead Of 50-Over World Cup

Amidst the tug-of-war between the BCCI and PCB over Asia Cup 2023 hosting rights, BCCI has assured Cricket's highest governing body, ICC that the Indian government would provide visa clearance to Pakistan Cricket Team

Updated: March 21, 2023 10:52 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Amidst the tug-of-war between the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Pakistan Cricket Board over Asia Cup 2023 hosting rights, BCCI has assured Cricket's highest governing body, ICC that the Indian government would provide visa clearance to Pakistan Cricket Team despite all the current ruckus.

Team India would play host for the upcoming 50-over World Cup later this year and this would be the first time they would be hosting the global tournament completely on their own. ESPN CricInfo in their recent report revealed BCCI's current shortlist of venues for the mega show.

The shortlist comprises Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai and the final of the tournament would be played in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

There is yet to be an official announcement made on the matter by BCCI. However, they are waiting for necessary clearances from the Indian government. This includes getting a tax exemption for the tournament and visa clearance for the Pakistan team.

Currently, there's a drift between BCCI and PCB over Asia Cup hosting rights. BCCI has demanded a neutral host for the tournament, whereas Pakistan wants to keep its hosting rights. Jay Shah and BCCI are solid on their stand of hosting the Asia Cup 2023 outside Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan has threatened to boycott the 50-over World Cup in India over the issue. There is yet no clear image on the matter, things are expected to be less opaque in the coming days.

