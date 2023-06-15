BCCI Attempting To Fast Track Rishabh Pant's Rehab For ODI World Cup 2023

BCCI are looking forward to get Rishabh Pant fit before the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 set to be held in India

New Delhi: The BCCI and the medical staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where Rishabh Pant is undergoing rehabilitation after surviving a horrific car accident last year in December, have been surprised by the wicket-keeper batter's rapid recovery.

As per an ESPN CricInfo report, BCCI is trying to fast-track Rishabh Pant's road to recovery and get him ready before the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 which will be hosted by India entirely for the first time. It is likely that the recovery process will take longer. However, Pant has not been affected by not playing cricket in 2023, as he has recently begun to walk without crutches and climb stairs without assistance.

Rishabh Pant on Wednesday updated the cricketing world about his road to recovery by posting a video of himself climbing up the stairs without any support.

Pant, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, captained his post on Instagram with, "Not bad yaar Rishabh. Simple things can be difficult sometimes."

In the short video clip, the first part shows the time when Pant was struggling to climb up stairs and needed the support of railings while the second part showed a confident version of him fearlessly climbing up the stairs.

Apart from this, he also shared a video on his Instagram story, where he can be seen working on his right leg movement, taking support from a wooden stick, while grimacing in pain at times due to the pain in right knee

Bumrah, Iyer Eye Return In Asia Cup 2023 Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer are the other two big names that have been out of action due to injuries. Both of them are currently recovering in NCA after their successful surgeries. Both of them are eyeing to make their return to the Indian side with the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.