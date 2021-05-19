The BCCI has called a Special General Meeting on May 29 to discuss the upcoming cricket season in India, including the T20 World Cup scheduled in October-November. The notice sent by BCCI secretary Jay Shah for the meeting stated that there will be a "discussion on the upcoming cricket season in view of the pandemic situation prevailing in India". <p></p> <p></p>Serious doubts have emerged over the hosting of the T20 Word Cup in India with the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping through the country. The SGM has been scheduled ahead of the ICC meeting on June 1 when the game's governing body is likely to decide on the staging of the competition. <p></p> <p></p>The ICC is expected to take a call depending on the COVID situation in India, which is grim at the moment. The UAE has emerged as the back-up venue for the event after the IPL-14 had to be suspended halfway following multiple COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble. <p></p> <p></p>In its apex council meeting last month, the BCCI had shortlisted nine venues for the showpiece event -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. Domestic cricket will also be discussed in the SGM.