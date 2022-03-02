<b>Mohali, Mar 2: </b>BCCI's Apex Council announced on Wednesday that India batsmen- Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Gujarat Titans all-rounder, Hardik Pandya are all demoted in the latest central contracts of the board. <p></p> <p></p>The BCCI has four categories -- A+ which has annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore while A, B and C categories are valued at Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively. <p></p> <p></p>Accordingly, Pujara and Rahane, who were in Grade A are now in Grade B, after a slump in form that saw them being dropped from the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. <p></p> <p></p>That they will be downgraded was reported by PTI on January 20. <p></p> <p></p>The biggest demotion, however, was for injury-ravaged all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been shunted out from Grade A to C in the list. <p></p> <p></p>Controversial keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Test team, will still be richer by Rs 1 crore after being demoted from group B to C. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs From PTI)</strong></em>