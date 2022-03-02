Mohali, Mar 2: BCCI’s Apex Council announced on Wednesday that India batsmen- Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Gujarat Titans all-rounder, Hardik Pandya are all demoted in the latest central contracts of the board.

The BCCI has four categories — A+ which has annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore while A, B and C categories are valued at Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Accordingly, Pujara and Rahane, who were in Grade A are now in Grade B, after a slump in form that saw them being dropped from the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

That they will be downgraded was reported by PTI on January 20.

The biggest demotion, however, was for injury-ravaged all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been shunted out from Grade A to C in the list.

Controversial keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Test team, will still be richer by Rs 1 crore after being demoted from group B to C.

(With Inputs From PTI)