BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar seeks extension till… after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has reportedly requested a tenure extension after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph.

Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar

Suryakumar’s India successfully defended the T20 World Cup 2026 title this month, Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the men’s senior selection committee, has reportedly asked the BCCI for an extension of his tenure until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Ajit Agarkar took charge of the selection panel in June 2023. His contract was renewed before IPL 2025 began, thanks to India’s strong showings, including the 2024 T20 World Cup win and the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.

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According to a report in The Times of India, a former Indian cricketer has now approached the board for a further extension till the 2027 ODI World Cup, following the latest T20 World Cup success.

The report also said the BCCI is currently discussing the request. It added: “strong murmurs within BCCI corridors suggest that another former India cricketer from the West Zone was the front-runner to succeed Agarkar, but there has been no concrete development on that front.”

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India’s trophy success under Ajit Agarkar

During Agarkar’s time as chairman so far, India has won three major ICC trophies: two T20 World Cups and one Champions Trophy.

In limited-overs cricket, the team has been very strong, losing only two of 33 matches and winning the Asia Cup in both 2023 and 2025.

Test cricket struggles

However, India’s Test performances have been up and down. The team suffered consecutive home series defeats and also lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series abroad.

This difference between white-ball success and red-ball inconsistency has somewhat reduced the excitement from the limited-overs wins.

Big retirements during his tenure

Ajit Agarkar’s period has also seen major retirements from senior players. Former captains Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Virat Kohli announced retirements in different formats.

While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still play ODIs, Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from all forms of international cricket.