BCCI continues to oppose PCB's hybrid model, wants Asia Cup at a neutral venue : Report

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have already told the PCB that they have no issues playing their games in Pakistan.

New Delhi: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the Indian board's viewpoint in an unofficial meeting with a few of the organization's members in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board suggested to imply a hybrid model, where the group stage matches of the Asia Cup other than matches against India will be held in Pakistan where as the finals matches can be held in neutral venue.

Whereas BCCI is not in favour of the model proposed by PCB chairman Najam Sethi, they want the tournament to be staged entirely at a neutral venue, preferably Sri Lanka.

"Now, the impasse hasn't been broken and the final decision will only be taken at ACC executive board meeting that Jay (Shah) will have to summon," an ACC board member told PTI. The ACC member also denied the possibility of putting the proposed hybrid model to vote among ACC nations.