BCCI Criticises PCB For Delay In Release Of World Cup Schedule, Calls Them 'Insecure'

Senior BCCI official criticise Pakistan for refusing to play ODI World Cup matches in Ahmedabad or Chennai and call them insecure.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, assured that the venue and the schedule of the ODI World Cup would be announced right after the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London. Whereas, it has been more than a week since Australia won the WTC trophy, and the World Cup schedule is still not out. According to several reports, the delay in the World Cup schedule is because the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is having issues with the venues.

A senior BCCI official blamed Pakistan for the delay in the schedule and said that Pakistan had neither agreed to play in Ahmedabad nor Chennai. He further called them 'insecure'.

"PCB can say whatever they like. But the fact is that PCB is responsible for the delay in announcing the schedule. First, Pakistan were not ready to play in Ahmedabad, now they are not ready to play in Chennai. They are always insecure," a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.IN.

Afridi Slams PCB For Refusing To Play At Narendra Modi Stadium Many reports have claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board is hesitating to play the match at the venue. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slammed the PCB's hesitancy to play the match in Ahemdabad. He mockingly asked if the stadium is haunted.

"Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted?. Go and play-go, play and win. If these are the foreseen challenges, then the only way to overcome them is through a comprehensive victory. What matters at the end of the day is Pakistan team's win.