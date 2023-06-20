Advertisement

BCCI Criticises PCB For Delay In Release Of World Cup Schedule, Calls Them 'Insecure'

Senior BCCI official criticise Pakistan for refusing to play ODI World Cup matches in Ahmedabad or Chennai and call them insecure.

BCCI Criticises PCB For Delay In Release Of World Cup Schedule, Calls Them 'Insecure'
Updated: June 20, 2023 8:54 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, assured that the venue and the schedule of the ODI World Cup would be announced right after the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London. Whereas, it has been more than a week since Australia won the WTC trophy, and the World Cup schedule is still not out. According to several reports, the delay in the World Cup schedule is because the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is having issues with the venues.

A senior BCCI official blamed Pakistan for the delay in the schedule and said that Pakistan had neither agreed to play in Ahmedabad nor Chennai. He further called them 'insecure'.

"PCB can say whatever they like. But the fact is that PCB is responsible for the delay in announcing the schedule. First, Pakistan were not ready to play in Ahmedabad, now they are not ready to play in Chennai. They are always insecure," a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.IN.

Afridi Slams PCB For Refusing To Play At Narendra Modi Stadium

Many reports have claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board is hesitating to play the match at the venue. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slammed the PCB's hesitancy to play the match in Ahemdabad. He mockingly asked if the stadium is haunted.

"Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted?. Go and play-go, play and win. If these are the foreseen challenges, then the only way to overcome them is through a comprehensive victory. What matters at the end of the day is Pakistan team's win.

"The crux only and only lies in there. Take this rather positively. If they [India] are comfortable there, you should go, pull a victory in front of packed Indian crowd and show them what you got, Afridi was quoted as saying by CricketPakistan.com to a local news channel", Afridi said.

Also Read

More News ›
BCCI Criticises PCB For Delay In Release Of World Cup Schedule, Calls Them 'Insecure'
LIVE Updates | Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD
LIVE Updates | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: Live Blog| FULL SCORECARD
Highlights | SL VS UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Cricket Live Score: Hasaranga's Six-fer Lead SL To 175 Runs Win
"I Would Say Get Lost": Javed Miandad Fumes At India For Not Travelling To Pakistan
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

BCCI Criticises PCB For Delay In Release Of World Cup Schedule, Calls Them 'Insecure'

BCCI Criticises PCB For Delay In Release Of World Cup Schedu...

"I wanted closure": Ashwin Finally Opens Up About His 'Explosive Tweet' After WTC final

"I wanted closure": Ashwin Finally Opens Up About His 'Explo...

LIVE Updates | Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD

LIVE Updates | Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, L...

LIVE Updates | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: Live Blog| FULL SCORECARD

LIVE Updates | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qu...

Highlights | Ireland VS Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: Oman Beat Ireland By 5 Wickets

Highlights | Ireland VS Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, ...

Advertisement