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BCCI dismisses Rohit Sharma retirement rumours ahead of Lord’s ODI vs England

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed rumours of Rohit Sharma's ODI retirement, confirming the veteran opener remains a key part of India's plans. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 18, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

Published On Jul 18, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 18, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

BCCI clears air on Rohit's ODI future

BCCI clears air on Rohit's Sharma ODI future

Rohit Sharma remains a key player for India, and the third ODI against England on Sunday will not be his last appearance in the Blues, informed BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, responding to the speculation about the selectors deciding the former India captain will not be part of their plans for the 2027 World Cup.

BCCI dismisses Rohit Sharma retirement rumours

Speculation had broken out on social media on Thursday night that the Lord’s ODI would be Rohit Sharmaâ€™s last. Sources had told IANS that Rohit was unlikely to be picked for ODIs following Sunday’s match against England.

But BCCI secretary Saikia rubbished those claims on Friday night and affirmed that Rohit is still in BCCI’s plans.

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Rohit’s ODI legacy remains intact amid retirement buzz

Rohit Sharma remains a key player for India. There has been no discussion whatsoever about Lord’s being his last ODI. The entire team is focused on the crucial match ahead, and there’s no need to pay attention to such speculation,” Saikia told IANS on Friday.

Rohit had quit the T20 format after leading India to the title in the ICC Menâ€™s T20 World Cup in 2024 and then retired from Tests during Indiaâ€™s tour of Australia in 2025. The 50-over format was the only format he played at the international level, and speculation is rife in Indian cricket circles after the Mumbai batter struggled in the first two ODIs of the ongoing series against England.

On May 7, 2025, Rohit retired from Test cricket ahead of India’s five-match tour of England and was shortly thereafter replaced by Shubman Gill as the ODI captain. In 286 ODI games, Rohit has amassed 11,731 runs and firmly established himself in Indian cricket folklore as one of the most explosive and dependable openers in the 50-over format.

He also led India with aplomb in 56 ODIs, including leading the side to the 2023 World Cup final with his all-out attacking approach and astute leadership. Rohit also captained India to the 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy triumph in the UAE.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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