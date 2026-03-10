BCCI drops major hint about upcoming IPL 2026 schedule, says ‘We are planning to…’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dropped a major hint about the upcoming IPL schedule. Take a look and read the story.

IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is all set to begin on March 28. All the franchises are ready to showcase their great performance and will keep their eye on the precious trophy.

However, the fans are still waiting for the schedule of the tournament. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dropped a major hint about the schedule. According to them, the schedule for the first 20 days will be released by March 12th.

BCCI secretory Devajit Saikia shares information about IPL schedule

The BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said. The 19th season of the IPL is scheduled to be played between March 28th and May 31st.

Devajit Saikia told IANS on Tuesday, “We are planning to release the IPL 2026 schedule by March 12. At present, we are going to release the schedule for the first 20 days of the IPL.”

Every franchises starting practicing for the IPL 2026

Every franchise started practicing for this highly-intense tournament as each player knows the importance of good performance in the league. Former Indian captain and one of the finest batters of all time, MS Dhoni, who is known for his match-finishing abilities. Dhoni started training for the IPL 2026 as there were many clips got viral, where not even MSD, all CSK players were seen practicing.

Punjab Kings practiced in Abu Dhabi in early February. The team’s players are currently participating in a training camp in Dharamsala. Sunrisers Hyderabad began their camp with their domestic players on March 1.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have also begun their training for the upcoming season. The Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their pre-season camp on March 18, while the Rajasthan Royals are expected to gather for a training camp in Jaipur from March 15. The Delhi Capitals recently held a camp in Hyderabad and are now expected to hold one in Delhi as well. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants held a preparation session in Lucknow.