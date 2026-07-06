BCCI finally responds to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut delay debate, defends Gambhir & Iyer’s decision

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s long-awaited India debut has drawn praise from across the cricketing fraternity, and BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla believes the youngster’s selection proves that deserving players always get their opportunity. Shukla also dismissed criticism suggesting the teenage batter was being ignored despite his performances.

Sooryavanshi becomes India’s youngest international cricketer

The 15-year-old created history after being picked in India’s playing XI for the second T20I against England in Manchester.

At 15 years and 99 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to represent India in international cricket across all formats. He also became the youngest cricketer from a Test-playing nation to make his T20I debut.

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The left-handed batter made an impressive start to his international career, scoring 14 runs off just 10 deliveries, including two sixes, before being stumped by Will Jacks.

In the process, Sooryavanshi also surpassed the long-standing age records previously held by Sachin Tendulkar and Piyush Chawla for India debuts.

Rajiv Shukla dismisses criticism over Sooryavanshi’s selection

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said the BCCI follows a merit-based selection process and insisted there was never any bias against the 15-year-old. He also defended the team management after social media questioned why Sooryavanshi had not been included earlier.

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“Huge congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on his debut and for receiving this opportunity. The BCCI does not treat anyone unfairly; those who deserve it get their chance. There was a lot of uproar on social media claiming that opportunities weren’t being given; people were criticising both the coach and the captain. But that wasn’t the case. I had said just the other day that when the right moment arrived, he would certainly get his chance, and yesterday, he did. I believe he will perform well in the future and truly come into his own. It is an excellent decision by the team management, and we should appreciate it,” Shukla said.

India post 190 after strong start

India chose to bat first after winning the toss and got off to an aggressive start through Abhishek Sharma, who struck 43 off 24 balls with eight fours and a six.

Shreyas Iyer contributed 37 from 22 deliveries, while Ishan Kishan made a steady 49 off 40 balls. Kishan and Iyer added a valuable 65-run partnership for the third wicket before India’s innings lost momentum.

The visitors slipped from 130/2 to 165/6 before Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 24 off just 11 balls helped India finish on 190/7 in 20 overs.

Sam Curran was England’s standout bowler with figures of 3/33.

Bethell powers England to victory

England’s chase began in disastrous fashion as both Phil Salt and Jos Buttler were dismissed without scoring, marking the first time both openers had been out for ducks in a T20I.

Captain Harry Brook counterattacked with a blistering 39 off just 15 balls and added a half-century stand with Jacob Bethell to revive the innings.

After Tom Banton scored 39, England found themselves under pressure at 133/5. However, Bethell held one end firmly and accelerated brilliantly in the closing overs.

The left-hander remained unbeaten on 76 from 46 balls, smashing five fours and five sixes, as England chased down the target in 19 overs with Jofra Archer unbeaten at the other end.

With the first T20I washed out due to rain, England’s victory in Manchester gives them a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. India will now look to bounce back in the remaining three matches and level the contest.