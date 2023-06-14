BCCI Had To Convince Rohit To Take Up Test Captaincy- Report

Rohit Sharma became India's Test captain in February last year after Virat Kohli decided to step down from his role.

New Delhi: There have been a lot of speculations about Rohit Sharma's captaincy in Test cricket after India's humiliating defeat against Australia in the World Test Championship final.

India's opener was appointed Test captain in February after Virat Kohli stepped down as Test captain of the Indian team after suffering a 1-2 defeat against South Africa in January. Rohit has led India in three Tests series so far and returned victorious three times.

According to the sources, the 36-year-old was not keen to lead Indian in the Test cricket, it was then-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah who convinced him to take up the job.

"The two top men at that time (former president Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah) had to convince him to take up the role once KL Rahul failed to impress as a captain in South Africa," the source said.

'Baseless Accusations That Rohit Will Be Removed From Captaincy' The source also revealed that all the accusations to sack Rohit from the captaincy are baseless. He further added that there is enough time for selectors to make this crucial decision.

"These are baseless accusations that Rohit will be removed from captaincy. Yes, whether he will last the whole two-year WTC cycle is a big question as he would be nearly 38 when the third edition ends in 2025," a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying by BCCI. "As of now, I believe that Shiv Sunder Das and his colleagues will have to take a call after the two Tests and look at his batting form."