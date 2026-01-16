BCCI has announced the replacement of Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

BCCI has announced the replacement of Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

A big update for the upcoming T20 series between India and New Zealand. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the replacement of Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar. The star players Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi are set to play in the T20I series.

Shreyas Iyer’s performance in the ODI series against New Zealand

Star Indian player and one of the greatest batters. Shreyas Iyer delivers a great performance in the ongoing ODI series between India and New Zealand. In the first ODI game, Iyer scored 49 runs off 47 balls with four boundaries and a massive six at a strike rate of 104. However, his explosive batting performance helped team India to clinch a massive win by 4 wickets.

However, in the second ODI match of the series between India and New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer failed to score the runs as he got departs for 8 runs off 17 balls. New Zealand’s great performance helped them to level the series 1-1. They won the second game by 7 wickets.

Ravi Bishnoi’s great performance for Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

On the other hand, if we discuss about the star Indian player and one of the greatest spinners of all time. Ravi Bishnoi, who had a great Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction as the first winner of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals acquired him for Rs. 7.2 crore in the auction.

Ravi Bishnoi had a remarkable and unforgettable performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In VHT, he has been the key player for Gujarat as he showcased his great form in both bowling and batting department as well. Bishnoi smashed 40 runs off 23 balls against Haryana as well.

The decider match of the ODI series between India and New Zealand will be played on January 18th

The two matches of the ODI series between India and New Zealand has been played. Where the first game was clinched by the hosts as they won the match by 4 wickets. On the other hand, the second game was taken by the Kiwis by 7 wickets. The decider game of the series will be played on January 18th.

Here’s the full schedule of the T20 series between India and New Zealand

However, the T20 matches between India and New Zealand will be played on January 21 (Nagpur), January 23 (Raipur), January 25 (Guwahati), January 28 (Visakhapatnam), and January 31 (Thiruvananthapuram).

India’s updated T20I squad

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi