The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent England Cricket Board (ECB) the NOCs of four India women cricketers allowing them to participate in the inaugural Hundred. The inaugural season of the much-awaited tournament will feature eight teams and is scheduled to start on July 21.

As per a report on Cricinfo, the four Indian cricketers who have got the clearance include Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodriguez, Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur. This would come as a piece of good news for the women cricketers. Reports suggest that the Women’s T20 Challenge that usually takes place during the IPL will not happen this year because of the Covid-19 surge in the country and hence this new opening would give some respite to the women cricketers.

The Hundred that was postponed last year because of the widespread pandemic will kick off with the women’s match between the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals in London.

Usually, BCCI does not permit Indian players to participate in foreign leagues to keep the exclusivity intact of the IPL and the Women’s T20 Challenge. And hence this is being looked at as a positive step taken by the apex body of cricket in India.