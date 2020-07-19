The BCCI is hopeful that the ICC will on Monday make an announcement regarding the fate of the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year in Australia, a decision in which the global governing body has been sitting for over two months now.

The ICC board is scheduled to meet virtually on Monday.

Despite Cricket Australia (CA) admitting it’s not keen on hosting the global tournament due to the logistical challenges the event may pose, the ICC has been delaying its decision as it wants to explore all contingency options before taking a final call.

The Indian board is hoping the ICC will cancel the event paving the way for it to organise the IPL in the September-November window.

“The first step was postponement of Asia Cup, which has happened. We can only start to move ahead with our plans after the ICC announces the postponement. They have been sitting on the decision even after Cricket Australia said that they are not too keen on hosting the event,” an unnamed BCCI Apex Council member told PTI.

Should the T20 World Cup be cancelled this year, Australia will likely host it in 2022 since India is reportedly unwilling to part away with the hosting rights for 2021.

However, such a delay on the ICC part isn’t something new as they had taken their own time before shifting the 2009 Champions Trophy to South Africa following the terrorist attacks on a Sri Lankan cricket team in Pakistan.

“Pakistan was supposed to host the Champions Trophy in 2009. After the terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus, everyone in their proper senses knew that PCB will never host a big event in distant future,” a source familiar with the functioning of the ICC was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Yet, ICC deputed its employees in Pakistan for months when South Africa was already preparing to host the event. Everyone knew but a formal announcement of shift took months as threat assessment was part of protocol. The ICC couldn’t have just postponed (T20 World Cup) immediately as initially, the top ministers of the Australian government expressed keenness to host,” the source added.

Even PCB, which has opposed BCCI has accepted the eventuality.

“We have had a lot of discussions and the feeling is it (T20 World Cup) would not be possible this year. ICC has World Cups lined up in 2021 and 2023 so we have a gap year where we can adjust this event,” Mani had recently said while talking to reporters in his country.

Another major issue during the ICC meet on Monday will be that of the new chairman of the governing body. Shashank Manohar earlier this month announced he will not be seeking an extension as he tendered his resignation.

There has reportedly been no consensus on the selection criteria for appointing Manohar’s successor.

“The board is not united on whether the usual 2/3rd majority to decide will be used (as its in case of policy decision) or the case of simple majority among the 17 board members,” an ICC Board member said.

England and Wales Cricket Board’s Colin Graves was a top contender while BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s name also has been floated.

New Zealand’s Gregor Barclay, Hong Kong’s Imran Khawaja, the current interim chairman, are also being talked about as potential candidates.