BCCI has invited applications for role of national selectors for its men, women and junior men teams on Saturday.

For the senior men’s team, the applications have been invited for two positions to be vacated by chairman of selectors MSK Prasad and his colleague Gagan Khoda. However, for the senior women an entire new panel will be appointed while for the junior men’s, two positions will be filled.

The last date for the applications is January 24, 2020.

To be eligible for the post of India men selection committee, a candidate has to have represented India in at least seven Tests or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. Additionally, the candidate should have retired from the game at least five year ago.

For those applying for selection panel of senior women cricket team, the criteria is to have represented India women team for at least one match and have retired from the game at least five year ago.

For the Junior men’s team, the requirement is an experience of 25 first-class matches and retirement at least five years ago.

The criteria have been laid out in accordance with the new BCCI constitution and a candidate should not be over 60 years of age.

There’s still no clarity whether the interviews of the candidates will be conducted by the the proposed Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir and Sulakshana Naik.