BCCI Likely To Earn I889 Crore Rupees Per Year From ICC's New Finance Model - Reports

BCCI is anticipated to take home nearly 40% of the ICC's net surplus earnings from its next four-year commercial cycle

New Delhi: BCCI is anticipated to take home nearly 40% of the ICC's net surplus earnings from its next four-year commercial cycle, confirming the Indian cricket board as the only truly significant player in the game.

As per the reports from ESPNcricinfo, ICC's proposed new model is based on a lot of the reasoning behind the short-lived Big Three takeover in 2014. However, in terms of take-home earnings, it is more like the Big One. Between the years 2024 and 27, the BCCI stands to earn approximately US$ 230 million annually, or 38.5% of the ICC's annual earnings of US$ 600 million.

Profit Distribution Among Full-Time Members ECB is the next highest earner in this proposed model. ECB could procure US$ 41.33 million or 6.89% of the ICC's profit. Following that, Cricket Australia will receive US$ 37.53 million (6.25%). The PCB, which could receive US$ 34.51 million (5.75%), is the only other board among the remaining nine Full-time members that is anticipated to receive more than US$ 30 million.

The profit of the leftover eight Full members is below 5% of the US$ 600 million projected pool, the 12 members will get US$ 532.84 million (88.81%), with the leftover US$ 67.16 million (11.19%) going to the Associate nation members.