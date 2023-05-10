Advertisement

BCCI Likely To Earn I889 Crore Rupees Per Year From ICC's New Finance Model - Reports

BCCI is anticipated to take home nearly 40% of the ICC's net surplus earnings from its next four-year commercial cycle

May 10, 2023

New Delhi: BCCI is anticipated to take home nearly 40% of the ICC's net surplus earnings from its next four-year commercial cycle, confirming the Indian cricket board as the only truly significant player in the game.

As per the reports from ESPNcricinfo, ICC's proposed new model is based on a lot of the reasoning behind the short-lived Big Three takeover in 2014. However, in terms of take-home earnings, it is more like the Big One. Between the years 2024 and 27, the BCCI stands to earn approximately US$ 230 million annually, or 38.5% of the ICC's annual earnings of US$ 600 million.

Profit Distribution Among Full-Time Members

ECB is the next highest earner in this proposed model. ECB could procure US$ 41.33 million or 6.89% of the ICC's profit. Following that, Cricket Australia will receive US$ 37.53 million (6.25%). The PCB, which could receive US$ 34.51 million (5.75%), is the only other board among the remaining nine Full-time members that is anticipated to receive more than US$ 30 million.

The profit of the leftover eight Full members is below 5% of the US$ 600 million projected pool, the 12 members will get US$ 532.84 million (88.81%), with the leftover US$ 67.16 million (11.19%) going to the Associate nation members.

The ICC's estimated earnings of over US$ 3.2 billion are from the sale of its media rights, which were recently sold for the first time in five distinct global regions, including the Indian market. This serves as the basis for the overall annual figure. The sale of rights in the Indian market, for which Disney Star paid just over $3 billion for four years, has provided the vast majority of that funding.

