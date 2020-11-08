With Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma featuring for the franchise in the ongoing Indian Premier League, despite injury concerns – chances of his travelling to Australia has increased. A final call in this regard will soon be taken, but reports suggest that the MI skipper could board the flight along with the Indian team on November 11 after the IPL finals.

“A decision will be taken soon in this regard. It’s only fair that Rohit stays with the team and does his strength and conditioning work under physio Nitin Patel and trainer Nick Webb. Let’s see how it goes,” the source added as quoted by InsideSport.

“I was happy to be back, it’s been a while. I’m looking forward to playing a few more games here, let’s see what happens. It (hamstring) is fine, absolutely,” said Rohit after their win over the Capitals.

According to Mumbai Indians’ team management, Rohit suffered a hamstring strain in his left leg in the game against Kings XI Punjab on October 18.

Rohit’s inclusion will undoubtedly bolster the Indian batting line-up, but it would be interesting to see if the MI skipper gets to make the XI straightaway for the ODIs or he is rested.

BCCI has already announced the squad that will tour Australia and Rohit’s name is missing in the list and that is what raised confusion as minutes after the announcement, the MI skipper was seen batting in the nets and then he played for Mumbai as well.

Now, MI is on the verge of playing another final and they also have the chance of defending their title successfully as they await the winner of Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.