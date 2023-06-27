BCCI Official Makes Big REVEAL, Explains Why Sarfaraz Khan Is Unlikely To Earn India Call-up In Near Future

After a lot of speculation and several issues cited for Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion from India's Test squad, here is the actual reason why Sarfaraz is unlikely to earn an India call-up in the near future as well.

New Delhi: Even after days since the BCCI announced India's ODI and Test squads for the West Indies tour, there have been a lot of speculations about why Mumbai's star Sarfaraz Khan is not included in the Test team.

Many experts and former cricketers have raised questions about Sarfaraz's exclusion from the team. Earier ex-BCCI selector revealed the reason and said that Sarfaraz was completely exposed against quick bowlers in the IPL, whereas Abhimanyu Easwaran failed to score. He also commented that the number of runs does not matter; what matters is how you score them.

"Hence Sarfaraz Khan getting completely exposed against quick bowlers in IPL or Abhimanyu Easwaran not scoring for Bengal in seven consecutive Ranji knock-out games (three quarter-finals, two semi-finals and two finals) also is taken into account. It is not just about how many runs you score but also how you score them that matters," a former selector told Hindustan Times.

Then again, another BCCI official privy to selection developments told PTI that it is not performance but fitness that is the real issue with Sarfaraz.

"Are the selectors fools to not consider a player who has scored 900 plus runs in successive seasons? One of the reason is his fitness which isn't exactly of international standard", he said.

"He has to work hard, maybe shed weight and comeback leaner and fitter as it's not just batting fitness that is sole criteria for selection," the source added.

Why Sarfaraz Is Unlikely To Earn India Call-up In Near Future As well The reason Sarfaraz is not considered in the Indian Test squad is not fitness but off-field conduct. Despite his brilliant performance in the last two Ranji seasons, there are other reasons why we are unlikely to see him in an Indian jersey.

In a PTI report, a BCCI official explained that Sarfaraz is far in the line in comparison to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who got their India call-ups because of 'pecking order'. He further explained that even Suryakumar Yadav can return to the Test squad before Sarfaraz.

"Just think about it. Why was Sarfaraz not even among the reserves for the World Test Championship? Suryakumar Yadav, and Yashasvi Jasiwal were the two reserves after Ruturaj pulled out due to his marriage," PTI quoted an official.