BCCI On Backfoot As Four Teams Accept PCB's Hybrid Model For Asia Cup 2023 - Report

As per reports, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh have accepted PCB's proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup.

New Delhi: The Asia Cup 2023 is in hot soup after BCCI's refusal to send team India to Pakistan for the event. The stance locked BCCI and PCB in a tense situation, with PCB threatening to pull out of ODI World Cup if the tournament is moved out of Pakistan. After a lot of deliberation, the PCB proposed a hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023 where India's matches could be played outside Pakistan.

The BCCI want the entire tournament to be moved out of Pakistan, however, as per the latest report in thenews. pk, the board is left with few options as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal have agreed to the new hybrid model for the tournament. The BCCI though are yet to take a call on the matter which is likely to be discussed in the upcoming GM on May 27.