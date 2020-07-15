The Indian cricket board is keen on assessing the fitness of its contracted players before the IPL which it reportedly wants to conduct in September-October should the window be made available by the cancellation of T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia this year.

BCCI is planning to organise a camp in Dubai with UAE emerging as the first-choice venue to conduct IPL 13 which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unless the situation improves in Mumbai dramatically, the cash-rich league is set to again move of the country.

According to an report in The New Indian Express, the team management wants a six-week training camp before the cricketers start taking part in any series.

“By the looks of it, UAE will mostly host the IPL, unless the situation improves dramatically in Mumbai. So the camp there makes more sense in every way possible. Once the IPL venue is decided, then expect things to move forward quickly,” the leading English daily quoted sources as saying.

The IPL franchises will themselves want players to join their respective camps at least three weeks in advance, there will be a time constraint for the BCCI to hold its own training session.

The current restrictions in India will make it a difficult proposition for the BCCI to conduct a camp in the country and hence it’s eyeing to shift it overseas at the International Cricket Council Academy in Dubai. It will allow players to quickly join their respective teams well in advance without facing logistical issues.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty over whether IPL will be held this year continues with no clarity over the fate of T20 World Cup.