<strong>New Delhi:</strong> BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and secretary Jay Shah lauded the India cricket team for winning the Under-19 Asia Cup title in Dubai on Friday. An outstanding show by the bowlers followed by an unbeaten half-century from opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (56 not out) led India to an easy nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a rain-hit final of U19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium here on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>The win also meant that India clinched the U19 Asia Cup trophy for the eighth time out of nine editions. <p></p> <p></p>"Congratulations to the under-19 team for winning the Asia Cup...No cricket for 15 months since 2020 for covid (sic) and to win is a commendable effort ..well done to players, coaches, new selectors who had very little time to pick the best players ..NCA deserves a lot of credit," said Sourav Ganguly in a tweet. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, board secretary Jay Shah said that the tournament will serve as an ideal preparation ahead of the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup. <p></p> <p></p>"Congratulations to India U19 for their excellent performance in the #U19AsiaCup and for winning the championship for the 8th time! This tournament has been an ideal preparation ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup in West Indies next month. #BoysInBlue," Shah tweeted. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier in the day, Ganguly was discharged from the hospital here after testing negative for the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron. According to doctors, the former India captain had mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is doing fine and would stay in home isolation. <p></p> <p></p>The 49-year-old, who had undergone treatment for a heart condition earlier this year, was admitted to the hospital on December 28.