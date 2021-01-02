The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday following a heart issue. Cricket historian Boria Majumdar took to Twitter and shared the piece of information with fans. <p></p> <p></p>The BCCI President went to the hospital to get tests done and that is when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure. <p></p> <p></p>"He felt dizzy when he was in the gym and he went to Woodlands to get the Tests done. That's when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure. @SGanguly99 get well soon," Boria tweeted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">He had a heart issue and is in Woodlands hospital. But is stable will need a procedure confirm hospital sources. Should be out of the woods in the next few hours. I wish him a speedy recovery. <a href="https://twitter.com/SGanguly99?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SGanguly99</a></p> <p></p> Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) <a href="https://twitter.com/BoriaMajumdar/status/1345281855646416896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>(More to Follow)