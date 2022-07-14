BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Makes Massive Statement About Virat Kohli And His Poor Form

New Delhi: Former India skipper Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch and his place in the Indian cricket team has been under the scanner. Many fans and experts feel that Virat has got enough chances and it’s time that BCCI move on from him and give chances to more deserving players. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has backed Virat Kohli to return to form soon. Ganguly said that Virat has consistently done well for India over the years and he has the quality and skills to overcome this lean patch and become successful again.

“Of course, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket that doesn’t happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly while speaking exclusively to news agency ANI.

Virat Kohli’s steady downfall has led to massive criticism and many former cricketers like Kapil Dev and Venkatesh Prasad have called for his omission from the Indian team. Ganguly though opined that criticism is part and parcel of a sportsperson’s career and Virat should not focus too much on the outside noise and instead focus on his game.

“These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin, It has happened to Rahul, it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That’s part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game,” explained Ganguly.

Meanwhile, Virat missed the first ODI against England due to a groin injury and there are doubts over his participation in the second ODI as well.