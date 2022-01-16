Kolkata: Amid all the wild speculations that things are not right between BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and cricketer Virat Kohli, the former reacted after the latter stepped down as India’s Test skipper on Saturday. Ganguly took to Twitter and hailed Kohli for his glorious tenure as the red-ball captain. Calling Kohli’s decision as ‘personal’, Ganguly added that he respects it.

“Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. well done ..@BCCI @imVkohli,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Kohli pointed fingers at Ganguly when he was sacked as the ODI skipper of the side just ahead of the South Africa tour. Rohit Sharma was made the new white-ball captain.

Overall, Kohli ended his tenure with fourth-most wins as Test captain – 40 wins and 11 draws in 68 matches.