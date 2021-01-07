Former Indian captain and the Board of Control for Cricket in India – BCCI – president Sourav Ganguly, who was admitted to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital last week after suffering a ‘mild cardiac arrest’, was discharged on Thursday morning following six days of hospitalisation. Ganguly had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence on Saturday. He was then admitted to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital that day itself where he underwent angioplasty.

“We come to the hospital to save our lives. That has proven true. I thank the Woodlands Hospital and all the doctors for the excellent care. I am absolutely fine. Hope I would be ready to fly to soon,” Ganguly said after getting discharged from the hospital. He, however, refused to answer any question from the media.

The 48-year-old Ganguly had an angioplasty on his right coronary artery after he suffered a heart attack on Saturday. He would be on oral medications and will be monitored by doctors and nurses at his home at the moment.

Meanwhile, Ganguly’s fans gathered in front of the hospital as well as in front of his Biren Roy Road residence at Behala this morning to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketer.

We’ve got some good news. The BCCI President Mr @SGanguly99 has been discharged from the hospital in Kolkata. “I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon,” he said 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/iNkmsjdeGS BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2021

“I’m keeping fine. I have come back to life,” said Ganguly towards his followers after reaching his residence.

Earlier, noted cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty, who came to the West Bengal capital on Tuesday morning, had examined the BCCI chief and said the former batting great was stable and could be discharged.

Ganguly had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage. A nine-member medical team had been formed to look after him, as suffered a mild cardiac attack.

A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital’s cardiology department head Saroj Mondal, was looking after Ganguly’s health check-ups at the hospital.

According to hospital sources, Ganguly will have to follow a strict guideline for the next two weeks. Some medical tests will also be conducted upon him during that time.