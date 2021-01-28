Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will undergo additional stenting today, Woodlands hospital in Kolkata said on Wednesday. Ganguly was rushed to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain on Tuesday night.

Earlier this month, Ganguly suffered a blackout while training at home and subsequently underwent angioplasty. He was later discharged after being declared fit on January 7 but was readmitted yesterday following another complaint.

“He had chest discomfort today and he is taken to Apollo today. Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Saroj Mondal are attending. Dr Aftab Khan will do the stenting tomorrow in presence of Dr Devi Shetty,” Woodlands Hospital said.

Apollo Hospital had earlier released a statement that Ganguly had come for a checkup of his cardiac condition and his vital paratmeters are stable.

“Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old, male has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable,” the statement read.

As per news agency IANS, Ganguly underwent an eco-cardio gram test after arriving at the hospital and will undergo stenting procedure to be done by Dr Aftab Khan in the presence of renowned cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya enquired about Ganguly’s health.

Upon his discharge, Dr Devi Shetty had said, “Did he have a heart damage? No. He had a blockage and he was getting some discomfort, but at the right time he landed in the right hospital and he had the right treatment,” Shetty had said at the time. “His heart is today as strong as it was when Sourav was 20 years old. I want everyone to understand that he didn’t have a major cardiac event which has damaged his heart. He has a very, very strong heart.”