BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s Resignation Rumors Send Twitter Into Frenzy

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly suggested that he might resign from his post as he posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday. Ganguly’s tweet sent cricket fans on Twitter into a frenzy as they speculated about his future.

Some fans on Twitter suggested that Ganguly might join Politics as he met Indian home minister Amit Shah at his residence in Kolkata. Sourav Ganguly became the BCCI president in 2019 and has done a lot of work for cricket in the country. He has been on the post for a long time and might look for alternatives going forward.

The former Indian captain tweeted, ” 2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you.”

He thanked all those people who have helped him in his journey so far. He wrote, “I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today.”

Sourav Ganguly also hinted towards starting a new chapter in his life. He tweeted, “Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life.”

As Ganguly’s tweet sent shook everyone in the cricket fraternity, the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah denied reports of him leaving the board. “Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as BCCI President,” news agency ANI tweeted quoting Jay Shah.

However, cricket fans didn’t miss the chance to get involved in the controversy. Check tweets here:

Sourav Ganguly is all set to join the BJP in very soon?@SGanguly99#SouravGanguly MN_babu (@imNkoundinya) June 1, 2022

1. When you hear Ganguly is resigning 2. But it’s a rumour pic.twitter.com/GAp3MbeybC Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 1, 2022

I’ve become such an Indian cricket pessimist that at this point, Sourav Ganguly’s tweet feels like a Cred ad to me. Zenia D’cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) June 1, 2022

The former Indian opener played a total of 113 Tests in a career spanning 1992-to 2008. He also featured in more than 300 ODIs for the Indian cricket team.