The release states that Bumrah's surgery was successful. Per the specialist's advise, he is pain-free and has commenced rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday. He will remain under the surgeon's care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the latest updates and developments on Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and batter Shreyas Iyer's injury through a press release. The board has clarified the exact situation og both the players.

Both players have been struggling with their injuries for quite a long time.

Both Bumrah and Iyer are already missing the ongoing IPL. They will also miss the prestigious World Test Championship (WTC) final, which is scheduled to be played between India and Australia from 7-11 June at The Oval, London.

Right-arm pacer Sandeep Warrier has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL 2023 for his side Mumbai Indians. Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in English batter Jason Roy to fulfil the place of their regular captain, and Nitish Rana is currently leading KKR in Iyer's absence.

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 is not too far away as the tournament is scheduled to be played in the last quarter of this year in India, and both the players are eyeing to get themselves ready and gain a spot for themselves in the Indian squad.

Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer's participation would be crucial for the Indian side in the World Cup, as both players have always delivered in their respective departments.