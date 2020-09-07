A day after BCCI released the much-awaited Indian Premier League anthem, they have now launched the Rap anthem for the cash-rich league. The anthem titled 'Hum Aayenge Wapas' has a strong message during the times of pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>Not only does it give you goosebumps but with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma featuring in it in match clips add to the intensity of the video. <p></p> <p></p>It is already a massive hit among the masses. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The greater the setback <p></p> <p></p>The stronger the comeback <p></p> <p></p>We can sum it up in 3 words: <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dream11IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dream11IPL</a> starting Sept 19 on <a href="https://twitter.com/DisneyPlusHS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DisneyPlusHS</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/StarSportsIndia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StarSportsIndia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Hotstarusa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Hotstarusa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dream11IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dream11IPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AayengeHumWapas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AayengeHumWapas</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StrongerTogether?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StrongerTogether</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Anthem?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Anthem</a> <a href="https://t.co/e2Iro79Kv6">pic.twitter.com/e2Iro79Kv6</a></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1302626834878611457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The anthem says that all the citizens of the nation are players and they have to play together in partnerships to win the match. <p></p> <p></p>All the sides have started training after their quarantine period and tests. A bio-security bubble has been created for the safety of the players amid the pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>IPL 13 starts from September 19 and the opener would be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. It is expected to be a mouthwatering opener. Three venues will be used for the 53-day tournament. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;