BCCI Responds To PCB Chief Najam Sethi's Proposal Of India vs Pakistan Test Series In England

PCB chief Najam Sethi proposed a Test series between India and Pakistan in England, however, BCCI rejected it saying they will not play a bilateral series against Pakistan in the near future.

New Delhi: The BCCI has rejected the PCB's proposal of an India vs Pakistan Test series at a neutral venue. PCB chief Najam Sethi is keen on organising a Test series between the two arch-rivals but BCCI has maintained a clear stance of playing no bilateral series against Pakistan. The two countries have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India for a short limited-overs series. The last Test series between India and Pakistan was played in 2007. Sethi wants to organise a Test series in Australia, South Africa or England which could potentially see a large turnout.

"Yes, I think bilateral Test matches can be played in Australia, England, South Africa," Sethi had said. "But I think the best bet would be England, and following that Australia. If you can get a house full in any of the Australian stadiums, fine, that would be great," Najam Sethi said in an interview to Sydney Morning Herald.

However, a BCCI source confirmed that India have no such plans of playing a bilateral series against Pakistan in the near future. "No plans for such kind of series to happen in the future or upcoming days. We aren't ready for any kind of bilateral series with Pakistan," the BCCI source said to ANI as quoted by CricketPakistan.