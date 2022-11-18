BCCI Sacks Chetan Sharma-led Senior Selection Committee: Report

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> As per reports, BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) have sacked Chetan Sharma-led senior selection committee following Team India's exit in the T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma-led Team India were knocked out of the T20 World Cup by champions England in the semifinal by 10 wickets. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Breaking News: the <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> sacks entire senior selection committee including chairman <a href="https://twitter.com/chetans1987?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chetans1987</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianCricketTeam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndianCricketTeam</a></p> <p></p> Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) <a href="https://twitter.com/kushansarkar/status/1593625902830989312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Developing story.. More to follow...</strong>