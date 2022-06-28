BCCI Scolds Indian Players For Roaming On Streets, Asks Them To Take All COVID-19 Precautions

New Delhi: Ahead of the all-important 5th Test between England and India in Birmingham, the visitors were dealt with a massive blow as India skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19, putting his participation in the 5th Test in doubt.

Even though there are no bio-bubble restrictions in place for the India tour of England 2022, the Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) had advised the Indian players to follow COVID-19 protocols. However, the players paid no heed to the board’s advice and were seen roaming on the streets and clicking selfies with the fans. Now with Rohit testing positive, the board is fuming over the negligence by the Indian players. As per reports, the BCCI has even scolded a few players for their lenient behaviour.

“The board has scolded some players over their habit of hanging out in public. It also seems some players went in public and clicked pictures with fans, which could be dangerous. We had told them to stay careful but they still often roamed around in the city which is not required, so we asked them again to take precautions,” a source from BCCI told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Rohit’s positive results have left team India in a spot of bother heading into the crucial game. While the fans are optimistic about Rohit recovering in time, it’s highly unlikely that he will get fully fit before the match. The BCCI is also aware of the same and thus added Mayank Agarwal as a cover for Rohit in the squad.

One of the main reasons for India’s success in England in 2021 was the form of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Both players played brilliantly in the swinging conditions and gave solid starts upfront, laying a perfect platform for the batters to follow.

Rahul is not part of the squad due to injury, while Rohit’s chances of participating in the match look grim. Team India won’t be very pleased with their position heading into the match. Rohit’s absence will also mean that India will be led by a new and inexperienced skipper. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to take over the role in case Rohit does not recover in time.