<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday lavished praise on Mithali Raj, who became the first-ever Indian woman cricketer to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and called her the 'flagbearer' of the game. <p></p> <p></p>"The flagbearer of Indian Women's Cricket @BCCIWomen has added another feather to her cap. Congratulations to @M_Raj03 for becoming the first Indian woman cricketer to receive the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. We are proud of you," Jay Shah wrote on Twitter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The flagbearer of Indian Women's Cricket <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCIWomen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCIWomen</a> has added another feather to her cap.</p> <p></p>Congratulations to <a href="https://twitter.com/M_Raj03?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@M_Raj03</a> for becoming the first Indian woman cricketer to receive the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. We are proud of you. <a href="https://t.co/pvZrDHyYGo">pic.twitter.com/pvZrDHyYGo</a> <p></p> <p></p> Jay Shah (@JayShah) <a href="https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1459488050732359683?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 13, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Mithali made her India debut on June 26, 1999 and has the second-longest career with only Sachin Tendulkar (22 years 91 days) having a longer career both across'men's and w'men's cricket. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, on Saturday, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Paralympics gold medallist Sumit Antil, and woman cricketer Mithali along with nine other sportspersons were conferred the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award -- the country's highest sporting honour -- at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. <p></p> <p></p>While an unprecedented 35 athletes were honoured with the Arjuna Award in a glittering ceremony.