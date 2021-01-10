The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal has confirmed president Sourav Ganguly will not attend the ICC Board meeting later this month. Dhumal stated that BCCI secretary Jay Shah will be attending the meeting in the place of Ganguly.

He further said that Ganguly is currently recovering from the minor heart attack which he suffered last week and he has been advised to rest by the doctors.

The convention at ICC meetings is that board presidents of member nations attend the Board of Directors meeting while secretary attends Chief Executives Meeting (CEC).

The secretary is also an Alternate Director at the ICC board.

“Our secretary (Shah) will be representing BCCI at the next ICC board meeting as Dada is recovering and has been advised rest. This is only for this meeting,” Dhumal clarified to PTI after conflicting reports emerged about change of BCCI representation at the ICC Board.

“Since the secretary will attend the board meet, I was asked to attend the ICC CEC meet which was virtually held recently,” Dhumal said.

It is understood that the 2021 T20 World Cup in India will be one of the main issues discussed in the meeting.

On January 2, Ganguly suffered a mild heart attack and was admitted at a Kolkata hospital where he underwent angioplasty.

Meanwhile, Shah condemned the racial abuse incident from the Sydney Test on Sunday and said “acts of discrimination will not be tolerated” since racism has no place in sport and society.

“Racism has no place in our great sport or in any walk of society. I’ve spoken to @CricketAus and they have ensured strict action against the offenders. @BCCI and Cricket Australia stand together. These acts of discrimination will not be tolerated,” Shah tweeted.

https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1348242395138179076

The play was halted for several minutes on Sunday afternoon after the Indian team made a complaint regarding abuse from a section of the crowd in the Brewongle Stand concourse. At least six members of the crowd were then removed from the stands by the New South Wales Police.