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BCCI secretary slams Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting approach after SRH collapse vs Gujarat Titans

Former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla criticised Sunrisers Hyderabad’s ultra-aggressive batting approach after their crushing 83-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 13, 2026, 06:28 PM IST

Published On May 13, 2026, 06:28 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 13, 2026, 06:28 PM IST

Why did BCCI secretary questions SRH batting strategy?

Why ICC Chairman questions SRH batting performance?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have come under criticism following their crushing defeat against the Gujarat Titans. Amid the backlash, former IPL chairman and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla questioned the batting approach adopted by the side.

GT delivered a balanced all-round performance to register a dominant 83-run win over SRH. Steady knocks from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar helped Shubman Gill’s side post a competitive total before the bowlers completed the job in emphatic fashion.

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SRH collapse for 86 after aggressive start

SRH’s aggressive batting approach failed disastrously as they were bowled out for just 86 in 14.5 overs. Jason Holder and Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball, claiming three wickets each.

Reacting to the collapse, Shukla questioned SRH’s ultra-aggressive batting strategy.

Why lose wickets trying to hit sixes from the start when you only need to score 160 runs?” Shukla wrote on X.

With explosive batters like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Travis Head in the lineup, a target of 169 appeared well within reach. However, SRH’s power-hitters struggled against GT’s disciplined bowling attack.

Daniel Vettori backs SRH batting unit despite heavy defeat

Despite the disappointing defeat, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori termed the performance a rare off-day for the batting unit.

We knew we needed a strong start and unfortunately, we weren’t able to get that tonight,” Vettori said after the match. “If Gujarat had scored 200, the chase would have been extremely difficult, but at 169 we genuinely believed we had a chance.”

Vettori backed his batters despite the collapse and insisted the team would continue with its aggressive philosophy.

Our batting group has been exceptional through the season. Every team in the IPL goes through a small blip at some stage, and tonight was ours. We are fully aware of the way we want to play and the conditions we were facing,” he added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 squad

SRH Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar

Also Read: ‘You can’t drive…’: Ashwin’s blunt verdict on Abhishek Sharma after SRH loss

Also Read: Big blow for SRH: Pat Cummins punished by BCCI after heavy defeat to Gujarat Titans

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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